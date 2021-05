EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Evansville Police are asking for help identifying a man suspected of setting a dumpster on fire behind a Huck’s gas station near Diamond Avenue and Highway 41.

Police say the suspect entered the store and purchased items before setting the fire. He was seen leaving on a bicycle.

If anyone recognizes this person, they are asked to call the Evansville Police Department`s Detective Office at 812-435-6195, or the We Tip Line at 1-800-78-CRIME.