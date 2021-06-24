EPD ask for help identifying man in jewelry theft case

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – The Evansville Police Department is asking for help identifying a man in reference to a jewelry store theft.

EPD says the theft happened around 5:30 p.m. on June 18 at Kay’s Jewelers. Officers say a man stole items valued at around $17,000 from the store. Police searched for the suspect but were unable to locate him, but were able to get surveillance video of the theft.





Anyone with information is asked to call the Evansville Police Department at 812-436-7979 or contact the WeTip Line at 1-800-78-CRIME.