EPD ask for help identifying man suspected of stealing credit card

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Evansville Police are attempting to identify a man they say stole a wallet out of a vehicle and made $2,500 worth of charges on a stolen credit card.

Police say the man and woman pulled up to a local country club in a dark SUV on October 3. Police say the man then stole a wallet from a vehicle and later used a stolen credit card.

According to police, the man has a small tattoo on his right calf and a larger tattoo on his right forearm. If you recognize the man or woman, you’re asked to call EPD.

