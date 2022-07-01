EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Evansville Police Department is asking for help identifying a suspect they say attempted to rob from a business on First Avenue.

EPD says on June 30, just before 7 p.m., a male wearing a black neck gaiter-type mask, entered a spa on First Avenue and drew a black pistol. EPD says the male demanded cash from the victim, who was working at the counter.

Police say after nine minutes of pointing a firearm at the victim and attempting to obtain cash, the male left. Officers say the male left in an unknown direction and it’s undetermined if he had a vehicle.

EPD says if anyone has any idea who the suspect is should contact the Evansville Police Department Adult Investigations Unit at 812-436-7979 or the WeTip Line at 1- 800-78-CRIME.