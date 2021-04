President Joe Biden addressed a joint session of Congress Wednesday evening ahead of his 100th day in office to make the case for his administration’s agenda. Several of our local lawmakers are already responding to his speech.

“I think the story line on the Biden Administration, underscored by the President’s speech tonight, could best be described as ‘bait and switch.’ The ‘bait’ was he was going to be a moderate, a unifying force and bring us all together. The ‘switch’ is that Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT), for all practical purposes, won the debate in the Democratic Party over what it ought to look like. I’m hard pressed to find anything moderate about the Biden Administration, which is why Senators Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) and Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) are so excited about this new administration. He talks like a moderate, but is governing to satisfy the far left.”