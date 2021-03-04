EPD asking for your help identifying suspects in catalytic converter thefts

Crime
Posted: / Updated:

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) Authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating the ones believed to be responsible for stealing catalytic converters.

The thefts happened in the 1500 block of N Fulton Ave. Evansville Police say the suspects arrived in a Chevy Silverado with the license plate number 640-JNK.

Authorities are asking anyone with information that would lead to the whereabouts of these peopl to contact Detective Gray at (812)436-4018.

(This story was originally published on March 4, 2021

