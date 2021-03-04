EPD asking for your help identifying suspects in catalytic converter thefts

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) Authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating the ones believed to be responsible for stealing catalytic converters.
The thefts happened in the 1500 block of N Fulton Ave. Evansville Police say the suspects arrived in a Chevy Silverado with the license plate number 640-JNK.
Authorities are asking anyone with information that would lead to the whereabouts of these peopl to contact Detective Gray at (812)436-4018.
(This story was originally published on March 4, 2021