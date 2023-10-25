EVANSVILLE, In. (WEHT) – The Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office has released the identity of a woman who was killed following a police involved shooting in the 1700 block of South Evans Avenue on Wednesday.

Authorities say the shooting stems from an earlier incident involving an argument between a woman and another person in the 600 block of Cross Street. At that time, officers say no shots were fired and police left the scene.

During a press conference, Evansville Police say a woman was seen with what appeared to be a handgun before a lone officer approached her. After failing to get the woman to comply with his requests, police say the officer noticed the woman apparently reaching behind her back for a gun. Police say that’s when the officer fired their gun at her. Authorities say the gun was later identified as an airsoft gun.

Images provided by Evansville Police show the airsoft handgun located after the shooting

The Vanderburgh County Coroner’s office identified the woman as Christina McKinney, 34. Authorities say no officers were injured in the shooting. McKinney was declared dead at the scene.

The name of the officer has not been released, but authorities say he is on administrative leave which is standard protocol. The investigation is ongoing.