EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Evansville Police Department (EPD) responded to what they say was an attempted murder incident on Read Street.

On Tuesday, EPD says officers were dispatched to a suspicious circumstances call. Officers were told someone was bleeding from his head and was asking for someone to call 911. Officers say they arrived and found a man limping with an injury to his forehead and left arm.

Police say the victim told them he had been sitting in an alley and was shot. EPD says officers took the man to the emergency room, and other law enforcement officials were notified.