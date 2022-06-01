EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — An Evansville Police affidavit claims an argument about how long someone was using the bathroom led to a man swinging an axe and throwing a pot of boiling water on a victim.

First responders say they were dispatched to the 200 block of S Bedford Avenue for a 60-year-old man who said he was in a fight and his heart was hurting. When officers arrived, they say they located Wayne Clardy, Demario White and Melissa Clardy.

A detective says he spoke with Wayne Clardy at the hospital and he claimed that he was jumped by Melissa Clardy and White during the argument. Police say White told officers a different retelling of the incident.

According to the document, White told police that him and Wayne Clardy argued about the bathroom. Police say Wayne Clardy swung an axe at Melissa after she stepped in between them. White says he punched him in the chin to help defend her. He reportedly told police that Wayne Clardy threw a pot of boiling hot water on him after following him into the kitchen.

The affidavit states White was told by doctors that they were going to fly him by helicopter to Indianapolis to treat his 3rd degree burns. Police say Wayne Clardy was released from the hospital and taken to the Vanderburgh County Jail.

Wayne Clardy is charged with: