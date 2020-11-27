EPD: Bystander shot in the foot after fight at an Evansville strip club

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) A bystander, who was part of a group of people who had gathered around a man who had just been knocked to the floor, was shot in the foot early Friday morning, according to Evansville Police.

Officers responded to a call about shots fired at Xcess Gentleman’s Club on Fulton Avenue around 3 a.m. EPD says two people had gotten into a fight, and one man was punched in the head and fell to the ground. As people gathered around the victim, a single shot was fired that hit a bystander in the foot. Everybody then ran away or took cover.

The man with a head injury and the man who was shot in the foot were both taken to the hospital. They are expected to be OK. Anyone who might have witnessed this event is asked to call the Evansville Police Department’s Detective Office at 812-436-7979.

(This story was originally published on November 27, 2020)

