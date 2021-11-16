EPD continue to investigate deadly stabbing

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Evansville Police say the person of interest questioned in Monday’s deadly stabbing has been released.

Detectives say they are still following leads and speaking with witnesses after they say a victim was found stabbed and unresponsive inside an apartment in the 3200 block of Vann Park Boulevard on Monday morning. A young child was also found sleeping and unharmed in the apartment.

Police are releasing little information, but say this was an isolated incident and that people in the area should not be concerned.