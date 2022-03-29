EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Evansville Police Department says one of their employees, a civilian IT worker, has been arrested.

According to a police report made public on social media, 57-year-old Gregory Galka was taken into custody and charged with child molesting. EPD says Galka has been an employee with the department since August last year.

Police say Galka is under investigation by the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office and has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.