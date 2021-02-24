EPD, FBI now asking for public’s help in the Dawnita Wilkerson investigation

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – The Evansville Police Department and the FBI released new information about the Dawnita Wilkerson case. Wilkerson has been missing since June 21.

Investigators are asking for the public’s help to find a silver 2016 Chevy Suburban with tinted windows and a sunroof. They say Wilkerson was last seen getting into this SUV at an Evansville motel where they headed west towards Carbondale.

Detectives say the owner of the Chevy Suburban is not cooperating with police.

Wilkerson’s family was at the press conference where her daughter expressed frustration. She claims they knew this information since July and is wondering why it’s now being released to the public.

(This story was originally published on February 24, 2021)