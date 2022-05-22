EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Police say a gas station clerk was assaulted Saturday night after two men were confronted for allegedly stealing lottery tickets.

The Evansville Police Department says officers responded to 300 South Green River Road just before 9 p.m. in reference to a fight in progress. According to police, the clerk told officers there were two black men and a white woman in the store.

The clerk claims the men were stealing lottery tickets and when he confronted them, one of the men hit him. It states in a police report that the employee told officers a fight broke out in the store after the confrontation. The clerk told police that he believes one of the men stole his phone that fell out of his pocket during the fight.

Police say no one was injured during the fight. Officers estimated the total loss as $200 and provided the victim with a case number.