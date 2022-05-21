EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Evansville Police Department (EPD) were called out to the parking lot of Sportsmans Billiards for a possible drug overdose. Officers say they arrived on the scene and found the offender unresponsive in the parking lot on the ground.

EPD says officers administered narcan until the Evansville Fire Department and AMR could arrive. During investigation, officers seized a schedule II drug and narcotics found on the offender according to a press release by EPD sent to Eyewitness News.

The release says the offender was transported to Deaconess Midtown for clearance before being booked at the Vanderburgh County Confinement Center.