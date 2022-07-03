EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — An Evansville father could be facing jail time after police say he crashed his car while driving impaired with his child. Police state the arrest was made shortly after midnight Sunday morning.

According to Evansville police, officers stopped to help after spotting two cars that had crashed in the area of Washington Avenue and US Highway 41. Police spoke with both of the drivers, including Joshua Hernandez.

Officers believe Hernandez showed signs of impairment. They say he was slurring his speech, lethargic and had impaired dexterity. Officers state that Hernandez almost crashed into other vehicles while trying to move his vehicle out of traffic.

After failing several field sobriety tests, Hernandez was handcuffed and taken to the hospital for a toxicology blood draw, police say. According to EPD, Hernandez has a prior arrest and conviction for Operating while Intoxicated.

Joshua Hernandez, 25, was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail is facing charges of: