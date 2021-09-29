EPD investigate check fraud

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Detectives are investigating after police say a $40,000 check from the city of Evansville was altered and cashed earlier this month.

A police report says that the city mailed a check to an elevator company for construction services on September 1. Our media partner The Courier & Press says that was for work performed at the new Deaconess Aquatic Center. The City Controller’s Office reported to police that the company never received the check.

According to police, someone changed the name on the check and cashed it at an unknown location. EPD Financial Crimes Unit is investigating the case.