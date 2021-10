EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Police are investigating a theft involving $12,000 worth of glasses. Police say it happened at the Eastland Mall LensCrafters Thursday.

The manager told officers that about 50 pairs of glasses were stolen.

Police say surveillance video shows the suspects putting the glasses into their shopping bags then leaving the store.

You’re asked to contact Evansville police if you have any information on this theft.