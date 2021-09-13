EPD investigating attempted ATM theft at Evansville bank

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Police investigation Shooting Generic

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) Evansville Police are investigating an attempted ATM theft early Sunday morning.

EPD says it appears the incident happened at Diamond Valley Federal Credit Union on Washington Avenue. Sunday sometime between 4:15 a.m. and 6:15 a.m. Police say someone arrived around 6:30 a.m. and noticed damage to the ATM.

The locked portion inside the ATM was not to be broken into, and no money was taken.

Officials say there were several businesses in the area that have surveillance cameras which will be reviewed. The investigation ongoing.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories