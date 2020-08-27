EPD investigating burglary at Schymik’s Kitchen

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Evansville Police are investigating after a reported burglary at an Evansville restaurant.

On Tuesday, officers arrived at Schymik’s Kitchen, located at 1112 Parrett Street.

The business owner told police $2,500 in cash as well as $862 in alcohol were stolen from a large locked refrigeration unit behind the business and that a blunt object was used to gain entry.

The investigation is ongoing.

