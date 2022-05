EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Evansville Police Department says officers were dispatched to the 1600 block of East Franklin Street around 1:06 Sunday morning to a shots fired call.

According to a police report, officers determined that a teenager was shot at by two unidentified men in a silver passenger car. Two of the bullets fired by the men hit a nearby apartment building, the report read.

Evansville police say the teen wasn’t injured and a report was taken on the incident.