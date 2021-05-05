EPD looking for motorcycle theft suspects

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Evansville Police are searching for two suspect who they say are accomplices in stealing a motorcycle last month.

The theft happened April 7 in the 100 block of S. Barker.

EPD says one person has already been arrested in connection to the incident, but the two suspects above haven’t been identified.

If you recognize these suspects, you are asked to call the Evansville Police Department’s Auto Theft Unit at 812-436-7967, or the WeTip Line at 1-800-78-CRIME.

(This story was originally published May 5, 2021)