HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – A man has been accused of murdering the woman found in a vacant home in Evansville, who police say was his mother.

The Evansville Police Department (EPD) says after an investigation by detectives with EPD’s Adult Investigative Unit, a murder warrant was applied for and granted reference a death investigation from July.

EPD says Jaron A. Wells was arrested Monday for the murder of his mother Shanay M.

Hunt. Police say this is stemming from a death investigation of a deceased body found inside a vacant home in the 1000 block of Harriet this past July.

EPD says through the investigation, detectives uncovered information that Wells was staying in a rural home outside of Carrier Mills, Illinois. Police say on Monday, members of Evansville Police

Department, US Marshals, Harrisburg Police Department (IL) and Saline County Sheriff’s

Office (IL) took Wells into custody in Harrisburg, Illinois.

EPD says Wells was booked into the Saline County Detention Center on the Vanderburgh County Murder warrant.