EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Evansville Police Department (EPD) made a public service announcement referring to a variety of scams going on in the area.

Scam phone calls

EPD reports that someone is pretending to be a representative with the Evansville Police Foundation asking for money. While the Evansville Police Foundation is a legitimate organization, no one from the organization is making phone calls and soliciting money. EPD asks for people to please be aware of the fraudulent phone calls.

A rise in business email compromise scams

The Tri-State Better Business Bureau and the Evansville Police are warning area residents of a rise in business email compromise (BEC) schemes. In this scam, fraudsters posing as company executives such as CEOs, business owners, and branch managers are targeting payroll and invoice representatives asking them to send over employee information, to pay alleged outstanding bills or to transfer money to them.

EPD warns the emails look official at first glance, with scammers going as far as copying official logos, colors and even the real names of the executives they are impersonating. Other times, the scammer claims to be a third-party vendor requesting payment for bogus products and services.

Recommendations

EPD says businesses and other organizations can take technical precautions such as multifactor authentication for email logins and other changes in email settings, along with verifying changes in information about customers, employees or vendors.

Police say it is a good idea to get local businesses and companies to develop and implement culture and training changes in organizations – namely, confirming requests by phone before acting and training all employees in internet security.

What to do if your organization has lost money

EPD says if an organization finds that it has been a victim of a BEC fraud, it needs to immediately call its bank to stop the payment and report it to the FBI. If a report is filed within 72 hours, there is a slight chance the money can be recovered.

Police say people can also complain to the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center. IC3 also asks people to report unsuccessful BEC attempts as well. Information from attempts may help establish patterns or identify mule bank accounts, says EPD.

EPD says people should report fraud to the BBB Scam Tracker.