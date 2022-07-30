EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — A 58-year-old man accused by police of recording a child in an Academy Sports restroom is now out of jail. The Evansville Police Department says officers were dispatched to the Academy Sports on East Columbia Street for customer trouble on Friday.

According to EPD, a boy told police that he caught a man taking a video of him in the restroom. The affidavit states the boy was in a closed stall when he looked up and saw a smartphone being held over the top of the stall wall from the stall next to him.

Police say once the man was noticed, he pulled the phone back and the child heard the sound of a tone that indicated the recording had been stopped. According to the affidavit, the child then saw the man in the next stall on his hands and knees, peering under the stall wall. The child told officers he was able to clearly see the man’s face and entire head.

EPD says the man got off the floor and both the child and the suspect walked out of the restroom. According to officers, the child followed the man, later identified as Stephen E. Wainman, and called for his mother to tell her what happened. The affidavit states that the child yelled for a cashier when him and his mother walked to the front of the store.

The child told police the suspect started running towards the exit and the mother blocked the man from leaving. Employees came up front and locked the front door, police say. The child told police he saw Wainman delete several things off his phone when waiting for police to arrive.

According to the affidavit, no videos or photos from Friday’s incident were on Wainman’s phone. Police say they did, however, find a video in his “notes” section that was taken in a restroom. EPD states the video, which was taken through the gap between the stall wall and door, appeared to show a subject that wasn’t aware they were being filmed.

Stephen E. Wainman was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail on two voyeurism charges. He has since posted bond and been released from the jail.