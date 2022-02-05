EPD: Man accused of rape facing several charges

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Evansville police made an arrest after they say a woman was raped Friday morning.

According to a police report, the victim told police that she was homeless and that she just met 60-year-old Michael Saucerman. She told police that Saucerman had an SUV to stay in to get out of the cold weather. While in the SUV, the victim says Saucerman held her down and raped her.

Police say she was eventually able to escape. Saucerman faces several charges and is being held on a $5,000 bond.