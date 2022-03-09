EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Evansville Police detained a man after he allegedly waved a loaded handgun around a bar, aiming it at several witnesses. EPD responded to Corner Pocket Bar & Grill on Fulton Avenue around 2:20 a.m. Wednesday to reports of a man with a gun.

Police say an officer aimed their gun at the suspect, Kaleb Renshaw, until more officers arrived. Police tell us they arrested Renshaw after he began to become uncooperative with them.

After getting him in handcuffs, Kaleb’s gun was taken from his pants, EPD says. According to police reports, the retrieved gun was a loaded Glock 19 9mm handgun.

Before police arrived, witnesses on scene tell the story through what they experienced.

An eyewitness told police they saw Renshaw load a bullet into a gun after he began to argue with another bystander. The argument started after Renshaw allegedly made racially offensive gestures. The witness told police they saw the suspect waving the gun around the room, pointing it at several people inside the bar.

According to law enforcement, Renshaw vomited on himself while under arrest. Police call Renshaw’s attitude “abusive” and say he wished the officers would get shot in the head. Renshaw allegedly kicked one of the officers in the face when being put in an EPD vehicle. Renshaw later blew a BAC of 0.27 while in confinement.

Kaleb Renshaw was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail on a $10,000 bond. He faces several charges.