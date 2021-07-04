EPD: Man arrested after telling police he used methamphetamine as insulin

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – An Evansville man was arrested on Saturday after police say he admitted to using methamphetamine as insulin.

Officers responded to a report of a man firing a gun in the backyard of a home in the 1500 block of Dresden Street around 10 p.m. Police say a man came out onto the porch while officers were outside, and was put into custody and read his rights before the investigation was continued.

The man was identified as Donald Pitsonbarger, 46. Pitsonbarger told police that he had methamphetamine inside the home. According to a report from police, Pitsonbarger said he used methamphetamine as insulin and that he believes that it controls his blood sugar. Officers say they found a clear crystal-like substance in a plastic bag with two glass smoking pipes with burnt residue.

Pitsonbarger was charged with possession of a controlled substance and booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail.