EPD: Man arrested after threatening mayor

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Evansville Police arrested a man on Thursday after they say he threatened Mayor Lloyd Winnecke.

Police say Davin Hippensteel, 62, of Princeton, had written letters to Indiana public officials, including Mayor Winnecke, asking them to open an investigation into his 2016 arrest and conviction for disorderly conduct and resisting law enforcement. According to police, one of the letters sent to the mayor said he could smash the mayor’s head “like a watermelon.”

Police say this escalated from letters to Hippensteel calling the mayor’s office to demand a meeting at the Civic Center. Police say Hippensteel threatened to slap the mayor and stated that he knew the mayor’s weekend schedule.

Hippensteel was charged with two counts of intimidation. His bond is set at $2,500.