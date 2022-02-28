EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – An Evansville man is behind bars after a woman said he raped her while giving her a ride home from the bar. Police believe 27-year-old Cody Layson was at Chaser’s Bar on West Franklin Street and offered the victim a ride home.

According to the police report, the victim told police that Layson started taking a weird route and then stopped in an alley stating that he had a flat tire. Layson and the victim both got out of the car to check the tire, police say.

According to a police spokesperson, Layson grabbed the victim when she got out of the car and threatened her. The victim told police that he forced her to say on video that she consented and then raped her.

The victim told police that she noticed an employee nametag in the car. Layson took the victim home and made her make a Snapchat stating she consented according to the police report.

The victim and her dad went immediately to a local hospital and notified police. Layson was arrested on $25,000 bond.