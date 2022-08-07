EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Police say a dispute led to one victim being hospitalized after a shooting Saturday night.

The Evansville Police Department says officers were dispatched to an area hospital around 8:15 p.m. for a patient with a gunshot wound. Police state that the victim’s wound was on their left inner leg.

According to a police report, the victim said that they were in an argument with several people. The victim told police that someone meant to shoot another person involved in the argument, but shot them instead.

Evansville Police made no mention of an arrest in their police report.

