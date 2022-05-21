EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Evansville Police (EPD) says officers were called out to the Circle K at the intersection of Fulton and Columbia after a man says he was attacked with a weapon. Authorities says officers arrived on the scene about 11 p.m. on May 20 and found a man bleeding from the left side of his head.

Officers say the victim claims a large black man wearing a black t-shirt, tan or camo hat, jeans, and a backpack hit him in the head several times. The victim believes he was attacked with a large wrench according to a news release sent by EPD to Eyewitness News.

The release says the suspect fled the scene before officers arrived. The Accident Investigation Unit and Crime Scene detectives were called to the scene says a police spokesperson.

The investigation is ongoing according to authorities.