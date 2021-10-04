EPD: Man shoots at home after being told to stop speeding

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – An Evansville man was arrested on Monday after police say he shot at a home after people yelled at him to quit speeding.

Police say it happened in the 1100 block of Negley Avenue around 8 a.m. The victims told officers they were outside with their children waiting for the school bus when 34-year-old Matthew Evans sped by. One of them yelled at Evans to slow down. Police say he later returned with a gun and shot at the home while people were outside.

According to a police report, Evans told police he threw a firework, but officers found a gun in his home. Evans was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail.