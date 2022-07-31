EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Evansville Police Department is accusing a man of allegedly shooting up a home with four children inside overnight.

Around 3:37 a.m. Sunday, dispatch says they received a call from a victim who told police Lamontae Bass shot into her home on North Fifth Avenue. The woman told police that no one was injured in the shooting. Officers on scene said they found four bullet impacts on the exterior of the house, as well as two to four rounds that had gone into the home.

According to an affidavit, four children and three adults were inside the home during the shooting. Police say they believe the shooting followed an argument between one of the victims and Bass. The affidavit claims that Bass had made comments about shooting the house after the argument.

EPD states that one of the victims told them that she looked out her bedroom window before the shooting and saw a man dressed in black wearing a ski mask. The victim told police she was able to identify the man as Bass by his eyes and body. According to the affidavit, the victim then saw Bass begin to open fire on the house, so she ducked for cover.

A different resident along North Fifth Avenue reportedly told police that Bass had entered their home following the gun shots and may have ditched the gun inside. Officers say they were allowed to look through the home, but did not find a gun.

Around 3:44 a.m., an officer says they noticed Bass walking on East Shanklin Avenue near the intersection of North Sixth Street. An affidavit states that Bass did not have a ski mask on him when they talked to him. According to police, Bass was taken to EPD headquarters for an interview.

Police say that Bass told them an inconsistent story with about 30 to 40 minutes of unaccounted time before the shooting. According to the affidavit, Bass told police he didn’t own a firearm and hadn’t shot one recently. Police say Bass declined to take a test for gunshot residue.

23-year-old Lamontae Bass was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail and is facing seven counts of Criminal Recklessness. He has no bond.