EPD: Man who shot and killed person released on bond

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – A man who Evansville Police say shot and killed a person last week is now out on bond.

Richard Garrett posted a $5,000 cash bond for drug charges. Garrett was arrested for possession of meth and controlled substances following a shooting at his home on Marshall Avenue on September 14.

In a 911 call, Garrett told authorities he shot Douglas Fulkerson after Fulkerson pulled out a gun and pointed it at Garrett and others. Garrett is not facing charges for the shooting.

Patrick Garrett was also arrested on drug charges and is still in jail.