EPD: More details released on the Kimber Lane shooting

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – According to the Evansville Police Department (EPD), the wounded suspect from the Kimber Lane shooting has been identified.

EPD says that Timothy Leavell is suspected of Attempted Burglary, Resist Law Enforcement, and Handgun Possession Without a License. EPD says that it is suspected that Leavell was both shot by someone and bitten by a dog, and he was transported to a hospital and sedated. EPD says Leavell will be sent to the Vanderburgh County Confinement Center when he is released from the hospital.

From a press release released by EPD, it appears that Leavell allegedly got into the victims’ yard, where he got attacked by the victims’ dog. According to EPD, this led up to a female that lived in the apartment yelling at Leavell, which resulted in Leavell allegedly trying to break into the apartment after allegedly threatening her.

EPD says the female’s fiancé then, after several warnings from the fiancé, fired a gun at Leavell while the female victim fled for safety. EPD says that the gunshot from the fiancé was enough to allegedly send Leavell away. Shortly after that, EPD said they were able to arrest Leavell.

We will bring you more details as they are released.