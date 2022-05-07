EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Investigators are looking for public help to identify suspects involved in a recent auto theft case.

Evansville police say the victim parked his motorcycle in the parking lot of the Chuckles at 501 N. Fares Avenue on April 13. When the victim came back the next morning, the motorcycle was missing.

Surveillance video captured images of the suspects involved in the theft. Anyone with information on who the suspects are can contact Detective Richardson at 812-436-7967, or rrichardson@evansvillepolice.com. Photos of the suspects can be found below.