EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Evansville Police Department says it arrested a man after he allegedly pointed a handgun at one of their officers.

Shortly after midnight Saturday, EPD was dispatched to a home along N Helfrich Avenue for a domestic violence in progress. Police say an officer was talking with the victim outside when the suspect, Jason T. Lampton, came out a side door and pointed a handgun at the officer and the victim.

According to an affidavit, the officer commanded Lampton to drop the gun and lay on the ground with his hands up. More officers soon arrived and placed him into handcuffs.

Lampton allegedly told officers that he did not know police were there and came outside with a gun to protect himself. Police say the handgun was unloaded with an empty magazine and chamber.

Officers believe Lampton may have also slashed one of the victim’s car tires with a knife, Jason T. Lampton was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail on $1,550 bond and has since been released. He faces charges of: