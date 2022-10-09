EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Evansville Police say one person was taken to the hospital Saturday afternoon after a METS bus was involved in a hit and run accident.

According to a police report, officers were dispatched to the area of Washington Avenue and Garvin Street around 2 pm. for the accident. The bus driver told police she was in the right lane at the Garvin Street stop when a black SUV in the left lane turned right in front of the bus.

Police say the SUV collided with the bus despite the bus driver slamming their brakes. According to the METS driver, the SUV pulled over on Garvin but then took off down an alley way.

The Evansville Police Department says a passenger in the bus complained of back pain and was taken to an area hospital. According to the police report, an arrest has not yet been made in the incident.