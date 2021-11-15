EPD: Person of interest in custody after deadly stabbing

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Evansville Police say a person of interest is in custody after a deadly stabbing in the 3200 block of Vann Park Boulevard on Monday.

Police responded around 7:15 a.m. to a report that someone had been stabbed and was unresponsive. When EPD arrived, they say the victim was seriously injured and “beyond help.” A juvenile was found sleeping and unharmed inside the home when police arrived.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Evansville Police at 812-436-7979 or contact the WeTip Line at 1-800-78-CRIME.