EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Evansville Police Department says officers were dispatched to 1800 block of Garvin Street around 9:07 Tuesday night for a shots fired call.

According to police, officers learned that the shooter had fired anywhere between twenty to sixty rounds. Police believe the victim’s pet was outdoors when the shooting began. Authorities say the pet was injured in the incident and transported to an emergency vet clinic.

A witness told police they saw a weapon being fired, but was too far away to see anything else. EPD says an initial scene could not be located. Police state an investigation is ongoing.