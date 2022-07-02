EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Evansville police (EPD) were called to an assault on a METS bus on July 1 at about 4:25 p.m. Officers located and interviewed the victim and witnesses when they arrived on the scene.

Witnesses told police the suspect was looking for his cellphone on the bus. The suspect approached the victim, made him get up and stole his cellphone from his pocket according to a release sent to Eyewitness News by EPD.

The release said the suspect threw the phone back at the victim, punched him in the face and fled the scene. The bus driver told officers that cameras are on the bus and the driver was advised by officer to send the footage to EPD.

EPD said there is no suspect information at this time.