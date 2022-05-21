EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Evansville Police Department (EPD) says they received a call about a person with a gun at the intersection of Alvord Lane and Ravenswood Drive.

EPD says officers arrived on the scene about 7:20 p.m. on May 20 and located the person with a gun and the caller causing a public disturbance. The person with the gun refused to comply with officers’ directions according to a news release sent by EPD to Eyewitness News.

The release says officers placed the person with the gun under arrest and transported them to Vanderburgh County Confinement Center.