EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Evansville Police Department (EPD) is investigating two reports of drive-by shootings within a block of each other. Police were first called to the 1400 block of Jeanette Avenue about 3:30 a.m. on June 26 to a shots fired call.

A witness told police he saw a car pull up, fire several shots and drive off. Police investigators found shell casings on the scene. The crime scene unit took photos of the scene.

About 5:15 a.m., EPD received a second shots fired call for the 1400 Harrelton Drive block. Officers said there was damage to a vehicle and apartment on scene.

Police said they found shell casings on the scene but there were no injuries.

Both shootings are still under investigation by EPD. Anyone with information on the two shootings should call EPD.