EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Evansville Police are searching for a suspect in an early morning shooting.

EPD says a woman was shot in the 1300 block of East Walnut Street. We’re told the suspect then stole the victim’s vehicle, which is believed to be a 2012 red Ford Edge with Kentucky license plates.

Police say if you see a vehicle matching this description, do no approach as they are considered armed and dangerous. You’re urged to contact police immediately.