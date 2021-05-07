EPD searching for suspect accused of using someone else’s credit card to order Apple watches

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) The Evansville Police Department is asking for help in locating the person in the image above.

This person is accused of using a compromised credit card to order 2 Apple watches, she then has them delivered to Walgreen’s on First Ave. on April 19.She arrived in a black sedan, signed a false name and left with the Apple Watches.

If anyone recognizes this person, they are asked to call the Evansville Police Department’s Financial Crimes Unit at 812-436-7959, or the WeTip Line at 1-800-78- CRIME