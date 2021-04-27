EPD searching for two who distracted woman, then took her wallet from her purse

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) The Evansville Police Department are asking for help in locating the people who allegedly stole a woman’s wallet at Meijer on April 5.

EPD says they distracted a shopper and stole her wallet out of her purse. The two then went to Walmart and immediately spent more than $1,700 on the victim’s credit cards. The two arrived in a black Honda SUV.

Courtesy: Evansville Police Department

If anyone recognizes these people, they are asked to call the Evansville Police Department’s Financial Crimes Unit at 812-436-7959, or the WeTip Line at 1-800-78- CRIME.