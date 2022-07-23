EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Evansville Police say someone shot at an Evansville home overnight, leaving damage inside the residence.

Friday morning, officers were dispatched to a home on Evans Avenue for a criminal mischief report. The victim reportedly told police that their residence had been shot several times overnight.

According to EPD, multiple bullet holes were found in the main living room. Police say they also found shell casings and bullets at the scene. EPD called a crime scene unit to the area.

Police say no injuries were reported in the incident.