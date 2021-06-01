EPD: Six arrested for breaking into Bud’s Harley Davidson

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Evansville Police have arrested six people for allegedly breaking into Bud’s Harley Davidson in Evansville just after 3 a.m. on Monday.

According to police reports, the company’s security system tipped off police that glass had been broken by the east entrance. A short time later, a 911 call came in from a woman saying she had witnessed five people running from Bud’s towards Showplace Cinemas and the old Show-Me’s Restaurant.

Police say they found Terrence Rogers, Charles Woodard, Bernard Nelson, Dominic Smith, Avondre’ Luster and Devin Dowdy in a white SUV parked in the 4300 block of Maxwell Avenue.

The driver of the SUV, Bernard Nelson, gave police permission to search the vehicle and officers found a bluetooth headset that came from the store.

All six suspects are now facing burglary and theft charges.