EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Evansville Police Department (EPD) says a victim was stabbed multiple times in the area of Fares and Columbia. Police say this occurred just after midnight on Tuesday.

EPD says officers responded to a battery report at a local hospital, where a male had walked into the ER stating he had been stabbed multiple times. According to police, the victim stated he was walking south on Fares Avenue near Ponytails, when a car pulled up by him and two people exited the vehicle with masks over their faces and began stabbing the victim multiple times.

The victim told police the two suspects left the area and he was dropped off at the hospital by a driver he flagged down on the street. Police took pictures of the victim and the car that the victim flagged down.

EPD says this is an ongoing investigation.